Why Rayan Cherki vs Didier Deschamps is ‘not drama’ as former France international explains World Cup frustration of enigmatic Man City playmaker

The former striker - who won 20 caps for his country and was speaking courtesy of Freebets.com, the home of the best betting sites - told GOAL of the Cherki vs Deschamps debate: “I think that's not drama. I think that's part of the communication, body language. I'm not saying it's totally normal. He has to manage it and maybe do it behind closed doors, but I think that's healthy. I'm sorry. I think that's healthy.

“I've been there and I'm a good boy and I was a very professional guy, but it's extremely hard. It's one month and a half, you know, in that camp where you are used to playing pretty much every game. You are young. You want to show. You have seen other players doing really well. It's extremely hard to contain yourself because you are such a motivated player. You want to be out there, entertain because you think you can do it. And it shows maybe in the wrong way to the manager.

“But if it is the case, because we don't know, I think it's just a matter of Deschamps saying, ‘listen, I understand your position, I understand it's difficult, but we are here as a group’. He will understand, he will learn and that's it. But that's not a big thing because these things can happen.

“I actually did it in the wrong way. I wanted to go on the field and because I didn't have the minutes, I thought I could have played more every time I came on, I was so excited I got bookings and I didn't play. So this is part of individual emotion and how to communicate.

“It's not easy. It's a World Cup. It's not a normal game that you're going to play next week. It's the World Cup and it's every four years. So it's totally normal. I don't blame him in a way that maybe people try to create a debate. I think if anyone will be in this position, having this quality and this confidence, I'm telling you, it's extremely hard to contain.”