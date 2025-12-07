'So much nonsense' - Raphinha insists he has no plans to leave Barcelona as he hits back at exit reports

Under Hansi Flick, Raphinha has flourished this season, becoming a key player and even a team captain. His strong performances, which include a high volume of goals and assists, have solidified his importance to the squad and led to an agreement on a contract extension until June 2028. For now, Raphinha's focus remains on succeeding at Barcelona, with the transfer noise an unwelcome, though constant, distraction.

Raphinha reflected on his current situation and his vocal persona in the Barca dressing room, saying: "I often feel like I'm being a bit pushy, too much. There are many times my team-mates think I talk too much, that I'm annoying, and that I demand too much from them, but that's just who I am. I demand more from people who I know can give much more. Someone has to, and I accept this responsibility, then in the dressing room we hug and celebrate the victory."

And following the recent 3-1 victory over Atletico Madrid, Los Rojiblancos boss Diego Simeone heaped praise on the Brazil star, saying: "Raphinha is an incredible player. He can play everywhere. As a winger, as a midfielder, as a striker, or even as a wing back. He can score, can create, he presses and runs. I don’t know how he didn’t win the Ballon d’Or. For me, I would choose him always."

Reflecting on finishing fifth in the Ballon d’Or race, the 28-year-old forward said: "When you give so much, work hard every day, and feel you’ve had an incredible season, you naturally expect to be among the best,' he said. 'Finishing fifth was an honour, of course, but my expectations were higher."