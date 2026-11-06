Ex-Rangers star felt ‘sorry’ for Derek McInnes but now sees title challenge on the cards for Old Firm giants that are enjoying 11-game unbeaten run
McInnes almost delivered title glory at Hearts
Hibernian will be faced in that showpiece on December 13, with McInnes looking to land the first honour of his tenure as Gers boss. He agreed a return to Glasgow over the summer having previously shunned advances from that part of the world.
The 55-year-old, who spent time at Ibrox as a player, came agonisingly close to delivering a stunning title triumph for Hearts last season. Rather than go again in Edinburgh, the decision was taken to try his luck with perennial contenders for the most prestigious of prizes.
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Gers have found form after early setbacks
Operating under the brightest of coaching spotlights is never easy, and Rangers stumbled out of the blocks somewhat to see uncomfortable questions asked of the man in the dugout. Any concerns in that department have faded considerably of late.
You have to turn the clock back to August 27 and a Conference League play-off clash with Jablonec to find the last time that the Gers came unstuck. In mid-September two morale-boosting victories over arch-rivals Celtic were enjoyed in the space of eight days.
Rangers are now second in the Premiership table, four points back on Celtic with a game in hand, and are starting to dream of seeing the 2026-27 campaign deliver tangible success on multiple fronts.
Will McInnes savour trophy triumphs in debut campaign?
Asked if that can be the case, with McInnes overcoming his slow start, ex-Gers defender Ball - who was speaking in association with NetBet Casino - told GOAL: “I felt for Derek. I know Derek pretty well and I spoke to him just before the season started and he was really looking forward to it.
“He's had an opportunity to be the Rangers manager on numerous occasions, turned it down as personally it maybe wasn’t the right time. And the way the season started, I just felt so sorry for him - they weren't clicking, they had some new faces here and there, but I just don't think they were up to the challenge and the passion of what Derek wants from his players.
“But it's football and sport, it's very crazy. When you have quite close Old Firm derbies back-to-back and the positive results, it totally changes the whole confidence and dynamics of the football club and the belief the players have.
“Now, obviously, they're still chasing their tail a little bit but they're showing more, put in some top performances, cup final coming up against Hibs, so it's where Derek would like to be now.
“He knows he's got a target to play the football he wants. I think the players are now rising to the occasion of how to play at Ibrox. Ibrox is a difficult place to play for the home fans, for the home team, the away fans and the away team, because they want to play total football, they want grit, they want determination, but you've got to play a style of play that Rangers fans demand.
“It's got to be on the front foot, you've got to win your battles, but you've got to show you've got the ability to put that shirt on, and they're finally fine-tuning that now. With Derek behind them, fingers crossed he can go all the way.”
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Gerrard the last manager to deliver Premiership title glory
Rangers will head into the November international break on the back of a trip to St Mirren on Saturday, with that contest presenting them with another opportunity to maintain momentum and collective belief.
McInnes is smiling again, having got his message and philosophy across, with the challenge now being to surge through to the end of the calendar - picking up a trophy in the process - and start chasing down a first top-flight crown since Steven Gerrard’s memorable triumph in 2020-21.
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