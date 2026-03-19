Building on their 2-1 first-leg lead, Fiorentina travel to Raków in Poland in search of a place in the Conference League quarter-finals. The Viola have the chance to qualify for the fourth consecutive year, keeping alive a dream that Florence is trying to savour in a season that has been anything but straightforward. Kick-off is at 6.45 pm at the Miejski Stadion Piłkarski Raków.







