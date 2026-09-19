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Ex-Chelseaa & Man City Raheem Sterling breaks silence after pleading guilty to dangerous driving and nitrous oxide possession charges
Sterling's court appearance and guilty plea
Sterling has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, possessing nitrous oxide, and failing to provide a specimen. The 31-year-old appeared before Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday following a serious crash in Hampshire on May 28. The former England international crashed his Lamborghini Urus into a metal gate after motorists reported him driving erratically on the M25 and M3.
Police later found the damaged vehicle near the Minley interchange. Officers discovered six nitrous oxide canisters inside the car. Released bodycam footage appeared to show Sterling sitting with the canisters and a deflated balloon on his lap before he attempted to move them to the back seat.
A cryptic message and personal struggles
Facing immense public scrutiny, the free agent took to Instagram to break his silence. He posted a brief message to his followers, writing: "Progress over perfection."
In court, the prosecution confirmed that roadside testing did not indicate the presence of alcohol, cannabis, or cocaine. However, Sterling declined to provide a blood sample because he demanded his solicitor be present, despite being told the investigation could not be delayed.
The winger later stated he was tired and confused after failing to sleep the previous night. His barrister, Jason Bartfeld KC, highlighted that there was "extensive personal mitigation" and noted Sterling had voluntarily taken steps to address his difficulties.
A steep decline for the Golden Boy
These legal troubles mark a dramatic fall from grace for the 2014 Golden Boy. Sterling was once heralded as one of the Premier League's premier talents, enjoying immense success during his seven-year spell at Manchester City.
He was named City's Player of the Year in 2019 and dominated English football under Pep Guardiola. His time at the Etihad Stadium yielded four Premier League titles, five League Cups, and an FA Cup.
However, subsequent transfers failed to replicate that phenomenal success. Underwhelming stints in London with Chelsea and Arsenal were followed by a move to the Netherlands. He made just eight appearances for Feyenoord last season before departing as a free agent.
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Awaiting sentencing and an uncertain future
Sterling's legal case has been officially adjourned until November to allow for the preparation of pre-sentence reports. The winger will discover his punishment when he returns to court later this year.
In the meantime, the 31-year-old remains without a club. His ongoing legal battle and recent struggles on the pitch make finding a new team a significant challenge for the once-feared attacker. It remains to be seen whether a professional side will take a gamble on the former star once his sentencing is finalised. For now, his illustrious footballing career is firmly on hold.
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