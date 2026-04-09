Barcelona could unexpectedly sell one of its star players during the next summer transfer window, despite his positive impact on the team’s performance.

Brazilian winger Rafinha, whose recent form has brightened Barça’s attack, is now at the centre of speculation inside the Catalan club.

Spanish media report that Barça’s hierarchy is ready to listen to offers for the Brazilian during the summer window, with his exit considered highly likely.

Barcelona must balance its books while strengthening defence and attack, and selling the Brazilian could provide the funds to do so.

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In this context, Raphinha has emerged as a key asset whose sale could reshape the club’s entire summer.