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Rafael van der Vaart compares Virgil van Dijk to a 'Boeing 747' after being 'shocked' by Netherlands captain's display in World Cup draw with Japan
Van der Vaart's 'Boeing' jibe at Van Dijk
The Netherlands kicked off their World Cup campaign with a frantic 2-2 draw against Japan in Dallas, during which Van der Vaart singled out Van Dijk for criticism. Speaking in the NOS studio, the former Netherlands and Real Madrid playmaker did not hold back when analysing the performance of his country's talismanic leader.
“I have to be honest: I was quite shocked by Van Dijk,” Van der Vaart stated during the half-time analysis, when the scoreline was still 0-0. “With him, I thought: that doesn’t look good. Especially while turning. It is proving very difficult. A bit like a Boeing 747 turning. I hope he starts turning a bit faster during the tournament.”
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Roy Keane offers a different perspective
While Van der Vaart was focused on the defender's physical decline, Roy Keane was on hand to provide a more positive take on ITV’s coverage. The former Manchester United captain chose to highlight Van Dijk's offensive contribution, describing his opening goal as a moment of pure class despite his recent struggles at club level.
“It was obviously a brilliant delivery from [Ryan] Gravenberch, we know how good they are from set-pieces,” Keane remarked. “Van Dijk is obviously on a good run of form in terms of scoring goals. He’s had a tough season. Some of the deliveries tonight from set-pieces weren’t great but when it comes back to Gravenberch… We saw Japan dropping deeper and deeper and once it goes in it’s an absolutely fantastic header from Van Dijk. He’s such a goal threat, brilliant finish. Going in off the post, brilliant. The way he guided it, there’s no pace in it, but fantastic header. Poor defending, Japan are dropping deeper but it’s beautiful, he’s seen it all the way. Lovely, lovely finish and they were in total control at this stage.”
A rollercoaster night in Dallas
It was a night of contrasting fortunes for Van Dijk, who captained a Dutch side that looked vulnerable against Japan's swift transitions. However, the Liverpool centre-half appeared to have silenced his critics in the 51st minute when he rose highest to meet a Gravenberch cross, powering a header past Zion Suzuki to give Ronald Koeman's men the lead.
The goal sparked wild celebrations among the traveling Dutch supporters at the AT&T Stadium, but the joy was short-lived. Japan, showing the resilience that has become their trademark, fought back twice. Keito Nakamura and Daichi Kamada both found the net to cancel out efforts from Van Dijk and Crysencio Summerville, leaving the points shared in Group F.
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Van Dijk reacts to frustrating opener
Despite picking up the Player of the Match award, Van Dijk remained grounded when addressing the media after the final whistle. The captain acknowledged that his side struggled to break down a well-drilled Japanese unit, which deployed a compact 5-4-1 formation for much of the evening.
“We played against a Japan that kept it very compact. That was difficult,” Van Dijk explained. “In the end, we start with a draw. We can certainly do better. Onto the next one.” The Netherlands will now turn their attention to a crucial showdown with Sweden next weekend.
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