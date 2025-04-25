Rafael Leao salary: How much does AC Milan star earn per week and annually in Serie A?

Everything you need to know about Rafael Leao's salary details playing for AC Milan

Rising through the ranks at Sporting CP, Rafael Leao made headlines during his debut season with Lille in the 2018-19 campaign. It didn’t take long before AC Milan swooped in and brought the young Portuguese talent to San Siro.

Since his arrival in Milan, Leao has established himself as one of the club’s undisputed stars and one of the best players in the league.

The Portuguese winger played a pivotal role in leading Milan to a Scudetto win in the 2022-23 season — their first league title in over a decade.

Leao is well compensated for his contributions to the Rossoneri’s success and his status as the team's main man. He signed a contract in 2022, keeping him at the San Siro until 2028, and is among the highest earners in the squad.

But exactly how much does he earn?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross