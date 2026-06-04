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Rafael Leao receives offer worth almost double AC Milan salary as Portugal winger considers leaving Serie A side
Galatasaray lead chase with big contract offer
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Turkish powerhouse has made its move for Leao, presenting a contract offer that would see the winger earn nearly double his current salary at AC Milan. Galatasaray have made it clear that they are prepared to pay the Portugal star €10 million per season plus bonuses, a significant increase from the €5.5m plus performance-related add-ons he currently earns in Italy.
While the Turkish Super Lig might not have been the first destination in mind for a player who was named Serie A MVP just four years ago, Galatasaray's ambition is evident. The club has successfully lured high-profile attackers from Italy in the past, including Mauro Icardi and Victor Osimhen, and they are now positioning themselves to make Leao their next marquee arrival as they look to build a squad capable of competing at the highest level in Europe.
Leao signals intention to leave
The 26-year-old’s future in Milan has become a subject of intense speculation following his own candid remarks while on international duty. Speaking in Portugal before flying to the United States for the World Cup, Leao was open about his desire for a fresh start after a deeply frustrating season in which Milan suffered final-day heartbreak, finishing fifth in the standings and narrowly missing out on Champions League qualification in the ultimate round of fixtures.
Addressing his status with the Rossoneri, the former Lille man stated: "I have given everything; I want a new challenge in another league."
These words have resonated throughout Milanello, suggesting that the relationship between the club and its star winger has reached a conclusion. Having struggled to replicate his best form under difficult circumstances, Leao appears ready to leave the Bosporus for a new chapter in his career.
Milan’s leadership void and transfer roadblocks
Despite the concrete interest from Turkey, any potential deal is expected to be a drawn-out process that may not reach a conclusion until late July or August. Milan are currently in a state of flux as they continue their search for both a new head coach and a sporting director, making it difficult for the club to sanction major departures or finalise high-stakes negotiations until the new hierarchy is in place.
Furthermore, Galatasaray face their own logistical challenges due to Turkish squad registration rules. Super Lig clubs are permitted 14 foreign players, with specific quotas for those over and under the age of 23. Currently, the Turkish side has no available slots for international players, meaning they must offload current squad members before they can officially submit a formal bid to Milan for Leao’s registration.
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Evaluation and market competition for the winger
The price tag for the Portuguese winger has naturally fluctuated due to his dip in form, but he remains a valuable asset for the Rossoneri. If Galatasaray remain the sole bidders, they will be in a position to negotiate with Milan from a position of relative strength.
This season, Leao has made 31 appearances across all competitions, netting 10 goals and providing three assists.
However, the upcoming World Cup serves as a potential shop window for the player. Should Leao produce an impressive performance in North America, interest from other major European leagues could return, potentially driving up the price and complicating Galatasaray's pursuit. For now, the Turkish giants remain the only club to have put a substantial financial package on the table as the summer transfer saga begins to heat up.