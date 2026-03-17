Rafael Leao hits back with the Bible following row with Christian Pulisic and furious response to being substituted in AC Milan defeat

Head coach Massimiliano Allegri now finds himself navigating incredibly difficult waters as he attempts to manage the egos of his star players. He had to intervene personally in the changing room to prevent the confrontation from spiralling completely out of control, it was reported. Publicly attempting to downplay the rift while acknowledging missed opportunities, Allegri stated: "When you lose games, with hindsight you find many things. I believe that Pulisic is growing in terms of condition, while Leao had two or three solutions in which he would have found himself in front of the goalkeeper."

Earlier, the winger even snubbed an embrace from his manager twice before kicking a cooler bag.