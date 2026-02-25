Getty Images
Rafael Leao opens on devastating impact of Diogo Jota death in Portugal dressing room
Portugal’s soul shaken
Leao, who shared a close bond with the former Liverpool ace, provided a moving insight into the character of the man behind the goals. Beyond his exploits on the pitch, Jota was remembered by his team-mates as a generous and supportive figure who was always willing to lend an ear or a helping hand. His absence has left a significant gap in the team's dynamic, both as a world-class athlete and a beloved friend whose presence was a constant source of positivity during international camps.
What Rafael Leao said?
Speaking in an emotional interview with CBS, Leao reflected on the personal moments that defined Jota’s personality. He said: “Everyone cared about him. Even if sometimes he was in his corner talking with his wife or kids. But he was a good team-mate and always wanted to help everyone, even me sometimes. Sometimes I used to ask him for a few things and he would also ask me for tickets for his family. To come to AC Milan to watch some games.”
The depth of feeling for Jota was evident during his funeral in July, which saw a massive gathering of footballing figures pay their respects. Portugal team-mates Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva and Ruben Neves were all in attendance, alongside former Liverpool colleague Fabinho. The presence of Porto president Andre Villas-Boas and national team manager Roberto Martinez underscored the impact Jota had across every level of the Portuguese game.
Using tragedy as World Cup inspiration
With the World Cup in North America looming on the horizon, the Portuguese squad is determined to turn their grief into a driving force on the pitch. Portugal has never won the ultimate prize in international football, having been eliminated in the quarter-finals in Qatar by Morocco. Now, they see the upcoming tournament as an opportunity to secure the trophy in Jota's memory, ensuring that his legacy is cemented with the greatest honour in the sport.
When asked if the tragedy would serve as inspiration for the Selecao, Leao was clear that Jota is never far from their thoughts during matchdays. He explained: “Every game we think about him. Always after a game he was there celebrating and if he could score a goal. And every game we think about him.”
Forever 20: from San Siro to Anfield
Leao has already found his own personal ways to honour his fallen friend. During a pre-season clash between AC Milan and Liverpool, the winger opened the scoring and immediately displayed a poignant tribute. Instead of his typical high-energy celebration, Leao somberly formed the number 20 with his fingers—a direct nod to Jota's iconic shirt number. It was a moment of quiet respect that resonated with fans of both clubs and highlighted the brotherhood that exists between the players.
At Anfield, the tribute to Jota has become a permanent fixture of the club's identity. Liverpool took the historic step of retiring the number 20 shirt - the first time the club has ever done so - and players now wear a “Forever 20” emblem on their matchday attire. As Portugal heads into a new era, it is clear that while Diogo Jota may no longer be on the pitch, his spirit continues to guide those he left behind as they chase their World Cup dream.
