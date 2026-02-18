Rafa Benitez facing Panathinaikos sack as ex-Liverpool pupil Igor Biscan lined up to replace him

Benitez’s record in the Greek capital makes for grim reading for the club's hierarchy. In his first 25 matches across all competitions, he has secured just 13 victories, while suffering six defeats. While the club sat in seventh place when he took over the reigns, they currently occupy fifth. Crucially, the gap between Panathinaikos and the top two positions - which offer the golden ticket of Champions League qualification - has actually widened during his short stay, a slide deemed unacceptable.

The historical context only adds more pressure on the veteran coach. Historically a powerhouse of the Greek game, Panathinaikos have not finished below the top five since the 2018-19 season, where they slumped to an eighth-placed finish. If Benitez cannot arrest the current slide quickly, the club hierarchy appears ready to move in a different direction to protect their European prospects and domestic standing before the season reaches its climax.