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'They have no rivals!' – Radja Nainggolan makes bold Inter prediction before Roma showdown
Nainggolan labels Inter favourites for Olimpico test
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, former Inter and Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan previewed the upcoming Serie A showdown between Roma and Inter Milan, branding the visiting champions as the clear team to beat in the title race. He highlighted the depth of Cristian Chivu's squad and their recent European finals experience as decisive factors.
However, the former Belgian international insisted the match serves as the ultimate litmus test for Gian Piero Gasperini's evolving side.
"Inter today are a well-built team, they have reached two Champions League finals and have important reserves," Nainggolan stated in an interview published by La Gazzetta dello Sport. "The Scudetto that Napoli won two seasons ago was lost by Inter, in my opinion. Today they have no rivals, but respecting your opponent does not mean not attacking."
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Goalkeeper pressure and Dybala threat under spotlight
Nainggolan pinpointed defensive stability and goalkeeping form as critical elements that could swing the match at the Stadio Olimpico. He praised Mile Svilar's consistency for Roma while warning that Inter stopper Josep Martinez faces immense pressure as a first-year starter following recent errors.
The midfielder also identified Paulo Dybala as the player most capable of deciding the contest for the hosts.
"Svilar did very well last year and is confirming it, while Martinez is in his first year as a starter and you feel the pressure," Nainggolan noted. "Dybala can make the difference in these games, he is a fantastic player."
Defensive dilemmas faced by Gasperini against Lautaro
Addressing Gasperini's tactical setup, Nainggolan urged the Roma boss to prioritize defensive stability when selecting a central defender to mark Inter captain Lautaro Martinez. He cautioned against taking risks with unproven options in high-profile fixtures.
The Belgian also praised Roma's tactical evolution, highlighting Gianluca Mancini's forward runs as a key weapon.
"Ndicka or Balerdi? All of Roma's defenders are performing, but for a game like this and against such a strong opponent, playing Balerdi can be risky," Nainggolan explained. "I would play with those who are most stable."
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Lingering affection for Rome backdrop to high-stakes duel
While focusing primarily on the tactical battle, Nainggolan admitted his enduring emotional connection to Roma makes watching these fixtures special. The Patro Eisden midfielder recalled how lies from club officials forced his departure to Inter in 2018, despite previously rejecting offers from Chelsea and China to stay.
He expressed admiration for Gasperini's attacking style, noting he would have relished playing alongside forward Donyell Malen in the current system.
The upcoming clash promises high drama as Roma look to break their past limits against the league leaders.
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