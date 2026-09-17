Racing Santander boss Jose Alberto Lopez compares the fixture to a painful trip to the dentist after Barcelona tear his side apart in 7-2 drubbing

Lopez had little choice but to acknowledge Barcelona’s total superiority after Santander were beaten at Camp Nou. In a memorable post-match analogy, Lopez compared the experience of facing Barcelona to a painful dental appointment. Summing up the experience, Lopez described the trip to an unpleasant but unavoidable appointment, capturing the feeling of helplessness felt by many visitors to the Camp Nou this season.

“We knew the visit was going to be tough. It was the day you’d go to the dentist, and it hurts. They protested the four minutes of added time; they wanted to crush us. Barca pressed us very well after losing possession, and from then on, they tore us apart,” the coach said.