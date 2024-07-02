Quincy Promes released by Spartak Moscow after ex-Ajax star's arrest in Dubai and six-year prison sentence for cocaine smuggling in Netherlands
Quincy Promes has been released by Spartak Moscow after his arrest in Dubai and six-year prison sentence for drug smuggling in the Netherlands.
- Promes leaves Spartak as free agent
- Former Netherlands international in serious legal trouble
- Spartak leave door open for Promes to return