Qatar 2026 World Cup kit adidas
Angelica Daujotas

Qatar World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

Qatar unveil fresh adidas looks as preparations for another World Cup begin.

Qatar may not be hosting this time, but preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026are already well underway, and that includes a brand-new set of kits. adidas has revealed its largest-ever World Cup home kit collection, with Qatar’s latest strip quietly making its debut alongside the sport’s biggest nations.

After making history as hosts in 2022, Qatar will once again look to make an impression on the global stage in North America. From refined home colours rooted in national identity to a leaked away design that leans into modern adidas styling, here’s everything you need to know about the Qatar home and away kits, including release dates and expected prices.

Shop: Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026 kits

  • Qatar Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Qatar Home Kit

    The Qatar World Cup 2026 home kit was officially unveiled by adidas in November 2025 as part of its full federation home-shirt rollout ahead of the tournament. The design sticks closely to Qatar’s traditional palette, featuring a clean base accented by deep maroon detailing, a colour long associated with the national flag and football identity.

    Subtle tonal graphics are worked into the fabric, inspired by Middle Eastern patterns and desert textures, giving the shirt a refined, minimalist feel. adidas’ modern template ensures a streamlined silhouette, while the crest and Three Stripes remain understated, a continuation of Qatar’s elegant kit aesthetic rather than a dramatic reinvention.

    The home shirt is already available through selected retailers, with fan versions typically priced around £80-£90 / €90, while authentic match editions come in higher depending on market and sizing.

  • Qatar Away Kit

    While the home strip is now official, Qatar’s 2026 World Cup away kit has only surfaced via online leaks, placing it among a wave of unreleased national team designs ahead of the tournament. According to early images, the away shirt is expected to feature a light sand or beige base, complemented by contrasting maroon and darker accent detailing.

    The leaked design aligns with adidas’ wider 2026 away-kit theme, which introduces bolder colour experimentation and heritage nods across multiple nations. For Qatar, that translates into a look that subtly references desert tones while offering a clear visual contrast to the traditional white home shirt.

    The away kit is expected to be officially launched in March 2026, in line with adidas’ standard World Cup away-kit release window. Pricing is anticipated to mirror the home jersey, with fan editions likely landing in the £80–£90 / €90 range once released.

