Qatar World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

Qatar may not be hosting this time, but preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026are already well underway, and that includes a brand-new set of kits. adidas has revealed its largest-ever World Cup home kit collection, with Qatar’s latest strip quietly making its debut alongside the sport’s biggest nations.

After making history as hosts in 2022, Qatar will once again look to make an impression on the global stage in North America. From refined home colours rooted in national identity to a leaked away design that leans into modern adidas styling, here’s everything you need to know about the Qatar home and away kits, including release dates and expected prices.

