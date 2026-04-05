On Easter Sunday, PSV were crowned Dutch champions. The Red and Whites won the Eredivisie with five matches to spare, for the 27th time in their history; their third consecutive title. The title was mathematically secured following the 0-0 draw between Feyenoord and Volendam, thanks to which the Eindhoven side moved 17 points clear of second place, who, with only 15 points left to play for, cannot catch the leaders: 71 for PSV, 54 for Feyenoord. Peter Bosz’s side are the earliest champions in the history of the Dutch league, breaking a record that had stood since 1978 – a record previously held by PSV themselves.
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PSV have been crowned Dutch champions with five games to spare: from Perisic to Man, the key players in the victory
THE DECISIVE MATCH
A league season dominated from start to finish by the champions, who, as the season drew to a close, also set a new record for consecutive away wins, racking up 14 victories on the road. Yesterday, Saturday 4 April, PSV won 4-3 against Utrecht in a match that remained in the balance until the very end and was decided by a goal from winger Couhaib Driouech, born in 2002. The following day, everyone was glued to their TVs watching Feyenoord’s match; had they not won, the celebrations would have begun: Van Persie’s side were held to a goalless draw away at Volendam, and so PSV became Dutch champions.
THE KEY PLAYERS IN THE VICTORY
The victory was largely down to the goals scored by Ismael Saibari, PSV’s top scorer in the Eredivisie with 14 goals; the only player to have scored more in the league (so far) is Feyenoord’s Ayase Ueda. Among the key players in Bosz’s squad are two former Serie A players: former Inter Milan man Ivan Perisic, one of the squad’s best performers, and Denis Man, who joined from Parma in August 2025 for just under €9 million. The top assist provider is Joey Veerman, born in 1998, and keep an eye on Ricardo Pepi’s future, as he could be playing in the Premier League next season after already agreeing a deal with Fulham.