PSV have been crowned Dutch champions with five games to spare: from Perisic to Man, the key players in the victory

The victory was largely down to the goals scored by Ismael Saibari, PSV’s top scorer in the Eredivisie with 14 goals; the only player to have scored more in the league (so far) is Feyenoord’s Ayase Ueda. Among the key players in Bosz’s squad are two former Serie A players: former Inter Milan man Ivan Perisic, one of the squad’s best performers, and Denis Man, who joined from Parma in August 2025 for just under €9 million. The top assist provider is Joey Veerman, born in 1998, and keep an eye on Ricardo Pepi’s future, as he could be playing in the Premier League next season after already agreeing a deal with Fulham.