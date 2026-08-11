'PSG are the favorites' - Unai Emery puts pressure on Champions League winners ahead of Aston Villa clash

Emery is well aware that the spotlight will be firmly fixed on Paris Saint-Germain when the two sides meet in Salzburg this week. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Spaniard was eager to transfer the weight of expectation onto the French giants, who secured their place in this fixture by winning the Champions League.

Emery told reporters: "We are going to try to get the message across to the dressing room, preparing for the match knowing that they feel like favorites. Because of course they are." For Villa, this match represents the culmination of a remarkable rise under Emery, while PSG are looking to cement their status as the dominant force in European football.

Despite the gap in resources, Emery is drawing on past experiences to fuel his side's belief. He reflected on a previous encounter from two years ago when the sides met in the Champions League quarter-finals, noting that while they lost, the performance proved they could compete.