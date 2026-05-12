PSG plot Julian Alvarez transfer swoop as Atletico Madrid set STAGGERING price tag

Les Parisiens are preparing to battle Barcelona for the signing of Alvarez this summer, according to ElDesmarque. The Argentina international has emerged as the top attacking target for Luis Enrique as the Spaniard looks to reshape his forward line. Alvarez has enjoyed an impressive campaign with Atletico Madrid, scoring 20 goals and providing nine assists in 49 appearances.

His performances have raised his profile across Europe and placed him firmly on PSG’s shortlist of marquee signings. Enrique reportedly envisions a dynamic front three built around the Argentine. In that system, Alvarez would operate alongside Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, with rotation options including Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue.