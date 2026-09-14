'I’ve never been the chosen one' - PSG star Ousmane Dembele 'fires back' at Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe in spicy Ballon d'Or debate

Dembele has made it clear that he does not see himself as a naturally predestined superstar, directly contrasting recent remarks made by his close friend and international teammate Kylian Mbappe. Speaking after Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-0 win over Brest on Sunday night, the current Ballon d'Or holder insisted that his path to the top of world football was paved with graft rather than destiny.

Speaking to Ligue 1+, Dembele provided a candid assessment of his journey, stating: "I’ve always been at the back of the class, working hard. Throughout my career, I haven’t said a word, I’ve worked incredibly hard. As I said, I’ve never been the chosen one, but I worked hard, and last year I was rewarded with a fantastic year with Paris Saint-Germain. And this year, we’ll see how it goes, no pressure, just taking it easy."