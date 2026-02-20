PSG facing new visit from Kylian Mbappe's bailiffs over unpaid €2m bill

The high-profile legal fallout between PSG and their former talisman, Mbappe, has escalated following the club's failure to fully comply with a December 2025 court ruling. While the French giants have made significant strides in settling the debt, a €2m shortfall has prompted the player's legal team to threaten a second visit from bailiffs to the club's administrative offices, according to L'Equipe.

The dispute stems from a ruling by the Paris industrial tribunal which ordered PSG to pay a total of €60m to the Madrid forward. This figure covers unpaid wages, signing bonuses and accrued interest from the final months of his tenure in the French capital. Although PSG initially settled the primary €55m sum, they only recently added a further €4m following a physical intervention by enforcement officers, leaving the final balance outstanding.

Despite the pressure, the club maintains that its financial obligations have been met in full, citing technicalities regarding tax and social security. A spokesperson for PSG stated that "all sums due to Mbappe have been paid by the club," explaining that the current discrepancy is simply down to "the amount of employee social security contributions."