PSG keeping close eye on Barcelona defender as Luis Enrique targets reunion with his former star in January

After struggling for consistency in previous campaigns, Garcia has enjoyed a revival under Hansi Flick, becoming one of Barca’s most reliable performers this season.

Initially used as a makeshift midfielder and occasional right-back, he has since reclaimed his preferred centre-back role forming a strong partnership with Pau Cubarsi following Inigo Martinez’s departure. Garcia has already made 15 appearances this season, accumulating over 1,100 minutes of action, more than any other outfield player in the squad. Flick has repeatedly praised his tactical awareness and discipline, viewing him as an example of professionalism for the younger defenders.

That consistency has reignited interest from Europe’s elite, with PSG, AC Milan and Napoli all monitoring his situation. For Enrique, however, the interest is personal, he views the ex-Manchester City man as a system-ready player capable of immediately strengthening PSG’s defensive transitions and build-up play. Garcia made his debut for the Spanish national team under the coach in September 2020 and made 19 appearances under him. The defender has not been back in the squad since Enrique's departure after the 2022 World Cup.