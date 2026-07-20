Goal.com
LiveVPN

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-ARSENAL-FINALAFP
Moataz Bellah El Hadedy

PSG give up on pursuit of Real Madrid and Barcelona target

Transfers
A. Bouaddi
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga

Paris Saint-Germain have halted their pursuit of Lille’s 18-year-old sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi, cooling interest in the highly coveted midfielder. The French champions are opting to look within their current squad, effectively clearing the path for La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona to lead the race for Europe's most promising Moroccan starlet.

  • Paris Cool Interest to Protect Internal Talents

    PSG have decided to dramatically drop out of the race to sign LOSC Lille's crown jewel, Bouaddi, during the summer transfer window. Despite holding a series of initial background enquiries regarding the teenager's market availability earlier in the season, club executives have finalised a strategic shift away from the dynamic midfielder.

    According to L'Equipe, the Parisian heavyweights have determined they will not prioritise adding a fresh central midfielder to Luis Enrique's squad. The rationale behind freezing the Bouaddi file is a collective desire to establish clear pathways for the club's existing young nucleus. Following recent contract extensions for Senny Mayulu, Fabián Ruiz, and Lucas Beraldo, alongside the growing structural role of Desire Doue, the club feels fully insulated in the middle of the park.


    • Advertisement
  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH97-FRA-MARAFP

    Spanish giants remain in the hunt

    While PSG may have stepped aside, the race for Bouaddi’s signature is far from over. The 18-year-old remains one of the most highly sought-after talents of his generation, and his performances in the World Cup have caught the eyes of Europe's elite. Both Real Madrid and Barcelona continue to be heavily linked with the midfielder.

    To date, no concrete offers have been formalised by the Spanish heavyweights, but the exit of PSG from the race simplifies the landscape. With the local competition removed, the path is now clearer for Madrid or Barca to make their move if they choose to accelerate negotiations. The French youngster is viewed as a strategic long-term asset, and many scouts consider him ready to make the jump to a top-tier European environment sooner rather than later.

  • Milestone Records Underscore Historic Ceiling

    Having risen rapidly through Lille's academy, Bouaddi became the youngest player in Ligue 1 history to reach 50 league appearances, surpassing the previous age-related milestone held by former Lille star Eden Hazard.

    His maturity was further highlighted during Morocco's run to the 2026 World Cup quarter-finals. Bouaddi featured in five matches during the tournament and made history by becoming the second-youngest player ever to start a World Cup quarter-final, behind only Pele.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • LOSC Lille v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Lille maintain strong negotiating position

    Despite the swirling transfer frenzy, Lille president Olivier Letang maintains immense institutional leverage behind the scenes. Having intelligently secured the player's long-term future through a contract extension running until June 2029, the club hierarchy is under zero financial pressure to sanction an immediate cut-price sale.