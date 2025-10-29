AFP
PSG determined to lure Barcelona's prized academy asset in free transfer as contract nears end
According to Mundo Deportivo, PSG have set their sights on Juan Hernandez, one of Barcelona’s most promising academy players, as they look to strengthen their midfield options with youthful talent. The 18-year-old has been training regularly with Hansi Flick’s first team in recent weeks and even featured on the senior matchday squad earlier this month, underlining his growing importance within the club’s setup.
However, with his current contract expiring on June 30, 2026, and no renewal agreement yet finalised, the Catalan giants risk losing another La Masia graduate to a European rival. Hernandez’s situation has reportedly alerted several clubs, with PSG leading the chase for his signature and preparing to make a move if renewal talks fail to progress in the coming months.
Hernandez fits into PSG’s youth-driven project under Luis Enrique
The Parisian club’s interest comes as no surprise. Luis Enrique, who knows Barcelona’s academy system inside out, has personally monitored Hernandez’s growth and views him as a perfect addition to PSG’s revamped recruitment model, one focused on young, high-potential European players rather than costly superstars.
In recent years, the European champions have deliberately shifted away from their big-spending strategy. Under Enrique, the club have prioritised long-term development, signing Ilya Zabarnyi and Lucas Chevalier this summer, while also handing first-team minutes to academy products Ibrahim Mbaye and Senny Mayulu amid injury crises. This philosophy has created a clear pathway for emerging players like Hernandez to thrive in Paris.
Hernandez has impressed this season for Barca Atletic under Juliano Belletti, starting seven matches and contributing a goal and an assist. A versatile midfielder capable of operating centrally or out wide, he’s become a mainstay for Spain’s Under 19 team, having represented his country across all youth levels since the U15s. His blend of creativity and tactical intelligence makes him a standout among emerging midfielders in Europe.
Contract clause and renewal uncertainty keep PSG hopeful
Hernandez’s €6 million release clause makes him a highly attainable target, though Les Parisiens are reportedly more interested in securing him on a free transfer once his contract expires. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Ligue 1 giants are carefully monitoring the situation, aware that Barcelona’s financial limitations could hinder swift contract extensions.
Despite initial discussions between Barca and Hernandez’s representatives, no agreement has been reached, leaving the door open for other clubs to step in. PSG’s recruitment team has already added him to their priority list for 2025, viewing him as a player capable of developing into a key squad member within a few seasons.
Pressure grows on Barcelona to secure La Masia’s future
The Blaugrana club's struggle to retain emerging talents like Hernandez highlights an ongoing issue at the club, balancing financial recovery with the need to protect their La Masia pipeline. The teenager’s rise has been compared to that of previous academy stars who departed early in search of senior opportunities, a scenario Barca are desperate to avoid repeating.
For now, the ball remains in the Catalan club’s court. Hernandez’s strong form at Barca Atletic and consistent national team involvement make him a crucial piece of the club’s long-term planning. Yet, unless a renewal is finalised soon, PSG’s growing interest, backed by Luis Enrique’s influence could see another La Masia jewel slip away to Paris.
