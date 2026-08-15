Getty Images Sport
The Shark lands in Paris! PSG complete blockbuster €50m transfer for Barcelona star Ferran Torres
PSG complete €50m Ferran Torres transfer
Les Parisiens have officially completed the signing of Torres from Barcelona after days of intense negotiations. The French giants have reached a full agreement with the Catalan club for a transfer fee reported in the region of €50 million. The 26-year-old forward has put pen to paper on a lucrative five-year contract that will keep him in the French capital until 2031. He has also been handed the prestigious number nine shirt ahead of the new campaign at the Parc des Princes.
Torres departs Camp Nou after a highly successful domestic spell. He won three Liga titles, a Copa del Rey, and three Spanish Super Cups since arriving from Manchester City in early 2022.
World Cup hero arrives in Paris
The blockbuster transfer comes just weeks after Torres cemented his status as a national hero on the biggest stage of all. The dynamic forward scored the dramatic 106th-minute winner against Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final to secure Spain's second global crown.
PSG released a brief official statement to welcome their new marquee signing. "Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce it has secured the services of Ferran Torres," the club confirmed on their website. "The Spanish World Cup-winning forward has signed with the Club until 2031 and will wear the number 9 shirt."
Reuniting with boss Enrique
Moving to the French capital represents a major opportunity for Torres, primarily because it reunites him with former Spain manager Luis Enrique. The PSG head coach is a known admirer of the forward and previously made him a vital tactical component of his national team setups.
Torres had entered the final 12 months of his contract at Barcelona. With no immediate extension on the table, the attacker actively explored a summer exit to guarantee regular starting minutes elsewhere. Despite fierce competition for places alongside veteran striker Robert Lewandowski, Torres remained highly effective. He still managed to score 40 goals in 94 appearances across all competitions over the past two seasons under Hansi Flick.
- Getty Images
Barcelona search for attacking replacements
The massive €50m cash injection provides a welcome financial boost for Barcelona, who quickly rejected an initial €40m bid from PSG earlier this month. These vital funds will allow the Spanish giants much greater tactical flexibility in the remainder of the transfer window.
Flick's side must now work diligently to reinforce their own attacking department following this high-profile departure. The Liga heavyweights have already signed Anthony Gordon from Newcastle and Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund to help fill the resulting void.
Meanwhile, Torres will immediately integrate into Enrique's star-studded PSG squad. The versatile Spanish forward is heavily expected to feature as a central figure as Les Parisiens launch another serious assault on the Champions League this season.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting