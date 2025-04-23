PSG are the away-day kings! Luis Enrique's side incredibly break European record that's stood for 33 years as focus now turns to Arsenal Champions League clash
Luis Enrique's all-conquering PSG team have smashed AC Milan's long-standing record for the longest unbeaten away streak in Europe's top-five leagues.
- PSG break AC Milan's record
- Ligue 1 champions now have longest unbeaten away streak
- A draw with Nantes was enough to get the job done