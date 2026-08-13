PSG agree deal to sign Ferran Torres from Barcelona in €50m transfer

According to Mundo Deportivo, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have reached a total agreement for the transfer of Torres to the French champions. The 26-year-old forward is set to swap La Liga for Ligue 1 in a deal worth slightly less than €50 million, with the transfer fee consisting of a fixed amount and no additional performance-related variables included in the final package. The move will see Torres reunite with PSG head coach Luis Enrique, under whom he previously played during his time with the Spanish national team.

The move marks a significant shift for Torres, who has reportedly already agreed to the personal terms of a five-year contract with the Parisian giants. To facilitate the final stages of the move, the Valencian-born attacker requested permission from Barcelona via his representative to skip his scheduled return to training under Hansi Flick on Wednesday.