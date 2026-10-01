'There isn't a problem' - Ousmane Dembele breaks his silence on reported fallout with Kylian Mbappe over Ballon d'Or 'chosen one' comments

Speaking ahead of a UEFA Nations League match against Italy on Friday, Dembele addressed the reported tension. Reports previously claimed a distance had emerged between Dembele and Mbappe, describing the situation as frosty.

However, Dembele quickly rejected these claims when asked if he was still friends with Mbappe. "We have spoken. We are next to each other on the table. There isn’t a problem," Dembele said ahead of the match. Dembele made it absolutely clear that their personal relationship has not been damaged by the media scrutiny surrounding them.