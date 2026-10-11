Prime Minister Andy Burnham promises to publish records of meetings with Manchester City owners

Burnham faced severe backlash after stating he would be concerned if Manchester City's Abu Dhabi owners sold the club. An independent commission recently found that Manchester City had broken rules over a nine-year period, using sham contracts to secretly funnel more than £830 million into their football operations.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch subsequently urged him to publish everything related to his previous mayoral work with the club. Burnham was pictured with Chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak during his mayoral tenure, prompting demands for absolute transparency regarding their relationship.