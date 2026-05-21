Premier League Signing of the Season: Rayan Cherki, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and GOAL's top 20 for 2025-26 - ranked

As with any season, a number of new signings have played significant roles, though finding diamonds in the rough is becoming increasingly difficult for Premier League clubs given the increased exposure of the global game. Spending big on proven commodities, meanwhile, comes with its own risk, with the amounts involved meaning any level of failure will not be tolerated.

Fortunately for teams in England's top-flight, a number of investments have paid off over the past nine months, and here at GOAL, our team of editors and writers in the UK have put our heads together to rank the top 20 signings of the season, based on overall performance, pre-transfer expectations and value for money.

NOTE: Players whose transfers were completed before the 2025 summer window (e.g. Eli Junior Kroupi) or who had previous loan deals become permanent (e.g. Kevin Danso) were not considered.