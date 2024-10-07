Premier League Player of the Season 2024-25 Power Rankings: Cole Palmer, Erling Haaland and Bukayo Saka lead the early contenders after superb starts to the season

We're through two months of the campaign and already some of the top-flight's stars are making a run for individual awards

There isn't much to separate the Premier League title challengers through seven rounds of fixtures, but the surprise leaders heading into the October internationals are Liverpool, now under the management of Arne Slot. The Reds have hardly missed a beat in what was supposed to be a transitional season post-Jurgen Klopp, with several key players stepping up to deliver the goods to this point.

Trailing them are champions Manchester City, led by the wickedly freakish scoring exploits of Erling Haaland, and the defensively devious Arsenal. Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle, meanwhile, have all shown their top-four credentials despite the odd disappointing result.

But which individuals have stood out the most? Phil Foden took home the Premier League Player of the Season award for 2023-24, but his slow start to this campaign means we could crown a new king of the league come May.

GOAL will be tracking the race throughout the campaign - here's how our top 10 looks right now: