Premier League Most Disappointing Signing of the Season: Alexander Isak, Yoane Wissa and GOAL's top 20 for 2025-26 - ranked

Our list begins with a player who actually made two disappointing transfers in the space of a single season. Facundo Buonanotte performed decently for a struggling Leicester City last term, and so it made sense for newly-promoted Leeds United to try and take the Argentine on loan from Brighton in August. However, just as the deal to take Buonanotte to Elland Road was about to be finalised, Chelsea swooped in and tempted the playmaker to join them on loan instead.

Doubts were immediately raised regarding Buonanotte's suitability for a club of Chelsea's stature and how he fit into a squad that was already packed with attacking midfielders and wingers, and so they were borne out. The 21-year-old was substituted at half-time on his Blues debut and he did not make another league appearance for Chelsea before Leeds offered Buonanotte a route out of west London by taking him on loan for the second half of the season in January.

However, things have gone little better for the loanee in West Yorkshire. Buonanotte has made just two substitute appearances in the Premier League for Daniel Farke's side, the last of which came on January 31, and he has failed to make the bench more often than not since his arrival.