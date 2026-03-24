With seven matches remaining, 21 points still up for grabs, and three Champions League places still up for grabs. Apart from Arsenal (70 points) and Manchester City (61 points), for whom qualification for next season’s Champions League is all but assured, there are still 11 teams in the Premier League who could be playing in Europe’s premier competition next year. From Manchester United, third on 55 points, to Newcastle and Bournemouth, both 12th on 42 points, anything could happen. Thanks to this season’s UEFA ranking, England will in fact have five teams playing in the Champions League next year. Below is the situation, team by team, with a comparison of their fixtures.
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Premier League: from Manchester United to Newcastle, 11 teams in the running for three Champions League places
MANCHESTER UNITED, 55 POINTS
The Red Devils will face Leeds, then travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea; they will host Brentford at Old Trafford, followed by Liverpool; they will play Sunderland at the Stadium of Light; and they will finish the season with home games against Nottingham Forest and away against Brighton.
ASTON VILLA, 54 POINTS
Following the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final against Bologna, Aston Villa will travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest. Then, at Villa Park, three days after the match against Bologna (the second leg of the Europa League quarter-finals), they face Sunderland, before travelling to London to meet Fulham, hosting Tottenham, playing away against Burnley (who will already have been relegated), hosting Liverpool and finishing the season at the Etihad against Manchester City.
LIVERPOOL, 49 POINTS
After the break, Liverpool face Manchester City (FA Cup quarter-finals) and PSG (Champions League quarter-finals), before taking on Fulham (at Anfield), Everton (away), Crystal Palace (at home), Manchester United (at Old Trafford), Chelsea (at Anfield), Aston Villa (at Villa Park) and Brentford (at home) in the league.
CHELSEA, 48 POINTS
Following the FA Cup tie against Port Vale, the league fixtures continue: Manchester City (home), Manchester United (home), Brighton (away), Nottingham Forest (home), Liverpool (away), Tottenham (home) and Sunderland (away).
BRENTFORD, 46 POINTS
The Bees are aiming high: Everton (home), Fulham (home), Manchester United (away), West Ham (home), Manchester City (away), Crystal Palace (home), Liverpool (home).
EVERTON, 46 POINTS
Everton are dreaming of European football; here is their fixture list: Brentford (away), Liverpool (home), West Ham (at the London Stadium), Manchester City (home), Crystal Palace (away), Sunderland (home), Tottenham (away).
FULHAM, 44 POINTS
Following their victory over Burnley, the Cottagers are dreaming big: they will face Liverpool (away), Brentford (away), Aston Villa (home), Arsenal (at the Emirates), Bournemouth (home), Wolverhampton (away) and Newcastle (home).
BRIGHTON, 43 POINTS
Brighton will play against Burnley (away), Tottenham (away), Chelsea (home), Newcastle (away), Wolverhampton (home), Leeds (away) and Manchester United (home).
SUNDERLAND, 43 POINTS
The Black Cats will face Tottenham (home), Aston Villa (away), Nottingham Forest (home), Wolverhampton (away), Manchester United (home) and Everton (away).
NEWCASTLE, 42 POINTS
Newcastle will face Crystal Palace (away), Bournemouth (home), Arsenal (away), Brighton (home), Nottingham Forest (away), West Ham (home) and Fulham (away).
BOURNEMOUTH, 42 POINTS
The Cherries will face Arsenal (away), Newcastle (away), Leeds (home), Crystal Palace (home), Fulham (away), Manchester City (home) and Nottingham Forest (away).