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Arsenal Manchester City United Chelsea LiverpoolGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Premier League fixtures 2026-27: Full schedules for defending champions Arsenal and title hopefuls Man City, Liverpool, Man Utd and Chelsea

Premier League
Arsenal
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea

Newly-appointed permanent managers will be in place at Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City when the 2026-27 campaign gets underway, while Mikel Arteta remains in charge of defending champions Arsenal. With full fixture lists having been released, GOAL takes a look at the respective schedules of teams from London and the North West that will be hoping to savour title glory when another action-packed season comes to a close.

  • Martin Odegaard Arsenal 2025-26Getty

    Arsenal fixtures 2026-27

    The Gunners brought their 22-year wait for title glory to a close in 2025-26 - with a first top-flight crown since the fabled Invincibles of 2003-04 being captured. The north London heavyweights, who also suffered Carabao Cup and Champions League final defeats last season, will open their quest for more major honours at home to newly-promoted Coventry in the Friday night curtain-raiser.

    Date

    Kick‑off time (GMT)

    Fixture

    21/08/2026

    20:00

    Arsenal v Coventry City

    29/08/2026

    15:00

    Aston Villa v Arsenal

    05/09/2026

    15:00

    Arsenal v Chelsea

    12/09/2026

    15:00

    Sunderland v Arsenal

    19/09/2026

    15:00

    Brighton and Hove Albion v Arsenal

    10/10/2026

    15:00

    Arsenal v Leeds United

    17/10/2026

    15:00

    Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

    24/10/2026

    15:00

    Arsenal v Everton

    31/10/2026

    15:00

    Liverpool v Arsenal

    07/11/2026

    15:00

    Arsenal v Hull City

    21/11/2026

    15:00

    Newcastle United v Arsenal

    28/11/2026

    15:00

    Arsenal v Manchester City

    02/12/2026

    20:00

    Brentford v Arsenal

    05/12/2026

    15:00

    Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

    12/12/2026

    15:00

    Arsenal v Bournemouth

    19/12/2026

    15:00

    Arsenal v Manchester United

    26/12/2026

    15:00

    Crystal Palace v Arsenal

    30/12/2026

    20:00

    Fulham v Arsenal

    02/01/2027

    15:00

    Arsenal v Ipswich Town

    06/01/2027

    20:00

    Arsenal v Brentford

    16/01/2027

    15:00

    Hull City v Arsenal

    23/01/2027

    15:00

    Arsenal v Newcastle United

    30/01/2027

    15:00

    Manchester City v Arsenal

    06/02/2027

    15:00

    Arsenal v Liverpool

    10/02/2027

    20:00

    Ipswich Town v Arsenal

    20/02/2027

    15:00

    Arsenal v Fulham

    27/02/2027

    15:00

    Manchester United v Arsenal

    03/03/2027

    20:00

    Arsenal v Crystal Palace

    13/03/2027

    15:00

    Chelsea v Arsenal

    20/03/2027

    15:00

    Arsenal v Sunderland

    10/04/2027

    15:00

    Coventry City v Arsenal

    17/04/2027

    15:00

    Arsenal v Aston Villa

    24/04/2027

    15:00

    Bournemouth v Arsenal

    01/05/2027

    15:00

    Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

    08/05/2027

    15:00

    Leeds United v Arsenal

    15/05/2027

    15:00

    Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

    23/05/2027

    15:00

    Everton v Arsenal

    30/05/2027

    16:00

    Arsenal v Brighton and Hove Albion


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  • Bruno Fernandes Manchester United GFXGOAL

    Man Utd fixtures 2026-27

    Once the failed experiment with Ruben Amorim was brought to a close, the Red Devils regrouped in style under Michael Carrick - earning a third-place finish, qualification for the Champions League and a permanent contract for their interim boss. Having been billed as potential title challengers, United will get the ball rolling in 2026-27 when travelling to top-flight new boys Hull City.

    Date

    Kick‑off time (GMT)

    Fixture

    22/08/2026

    12:30

    Hull City v Manchester United

    29/08/2026

    15:00

    Manchester United v Ipswich Town

    05/09/2026

    15:00

    Everton v Manchester United

    12/09/2026

    15:00

    Manchester United v Manchester City

    19/09/2026

    15:00

    Fulham v Manchester United

    10/10/2026

    15:00

    Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

    17/10/2026

    15:00

    Leeds United v Manchester United

    24/10/2026

    15:00

    Manchester United v Bournemouth

    31/10/2026

    15:00

    Chelsea v Manchester United

    07/11/2026

    15:00

    Manchester United v Aston Villa

    21/11/2026

    15:00

    Liverpool v Manchester United

    28/11/2026

    15:00

    Manchester United v Brentford

    02/12/2026

    20:00

    Newcastle United v Manchester United

    05/12/2026

    15:00

    Manchester United v Coventry City

    12/12/2026

    15:00

    Crystal Palace v Manchester United

    19/12/2026

    15:00

    Arsenal v Manchester United

    26/12/2026

    15:00

    Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

    30/12/2026

    20:00

    Manchester United v Sunderland

    02/01/2027

    15:00

    Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United

    06/01/2027

    20:00

    Manchester United v Newcastle United

    16/01/2027

    15:00

    Aston Villa v Manchester United

    23/01/2027

    15:00

    Manchester United v Liverpool

    30/01/2027

    15:00

    Brentford v Manchester United

    06/02/2027

    15:00

    Manchester United v Chelsea

    10/02/2027

    20:00

    Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion

    20/02/2027

    15:00

    Nottingham Forest v Manchester United

    27/02/2027

    15:00

    Manchester United v Arsenal

    03/03/2027

    20:00

    Sunderland v Manchester United

    13/03/2027

    15:00

    Manchester United v Everton

    20/03/2027

    15:00

    Manchester City v Manchester United

    10/04/2027

    15:00

    Manchester United v Hull City

    17/04/2027

    15:00

    Ipswich Town v Manchester United

    24/04/2027

    15:00

    Manchester United v Crystal Palace

    01/05/2027

    15:00

    Coventry City v Manchester United

    08/05/2027

    15:00

    Bournemouth v Manchester United

    15/05/2027

    15:00

    Manchester United v Leeds United

    23/05/2027

    15:00

    Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

    30/05/2027

    16:00

    Manchester United v Fulham

  • Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 2025-26Getty

    Liverpool fixtures 2026-27

    Arne Slot was relieved of his managerial duties 12 months on from capturing the Premier League crown, with the Dutch coach following ‘Egyptian King’ Mohamed Salah through the exits. Andoni Iraola is now calling the shots at Anfield, with his first competitive game at the helm set to see the Reds take in a testing trip to St James’ Park for a mouth-watering clash with Newcastle

    Date

    Kick‑off time (GMT)

    Fixture

    23/08/2026

    16:30

    Newcastle United v Liverpool

    29/08/2026

    15:00

    Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

    05/09/2026

    15:00

    Ipswich Town v Liverpool

    12/09/2026

    15:00

    Liverpool v Fulham

    19/09/2026

    15:00

    Bournemouth v Liverpool

    10/10/2026

    15:00

    Liverpool v Manchester City

    17/10/2026

    15:00

    Brentford v Liverpool

    24/10/2026

    15:00

    Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion

    31/10/2026

    15:00

    Liverpool v Arsenal

    07/11/2026

    15:00

    Crystal Palace v Liverpool

    21/11/2026

    15:00

    Liverpool v Manchester United

    28/11/2026

    15:00

    Everton v Liverpool

    02/12/2026

    20:00

    Liverpool v Sunderland

    05/12/2026

    15:00

    Chelsea v Liverpool

    12/12/2026

    15:00

    Liverpool v Leeds United

    19/12/2026

    15:00

    Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

    26/12/2026

    15:00

    Hull City v Liverpool

    30/12/2026

    20:00

    Aston Villa v Liverpool

    02/01/2027

    15:00

    Liverpool v Coventry City

    06/01/2027

    20:00

    Sunderland v Liverpool

    16/01/2027

    15:00

    Liverpool v Crystal Palace

    23/01/2027

    15:00

    Manchester United v Liverpool

    30/01/2027

    15:00

    Liverpool v Everton

    06/02/2027

    15:00

    Arsenal v Liverpool

    10/02/2027

    20:00

    Coventry City v Liverpool

    20/02/2027

    15:00

    Liverpool v Hull City

    27/02/2027

    15:00

    Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

    03/03/2027

    20:00

    Liverpool v Aston Villa

    13/03/2027

    15:00

    Liverpool v Ipswich Town

    20/03/2027

    15:00

    Fulham v Liverpool

    10/04/2027

    15:00

    Liverpool v Newcastle United

    17/04/2027

    15:00

    Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

    24/04/2027

    15:00

    Leeds United v Liverpool

    01/05/2027

    15:00

    Liverpool v Chelsea

    08/05/2027

    15:00

    Manchester City v Liverpool

    15/05/2027

    15:00

    Liverpool v Brentford

    23/05/2027

    15:00

    Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool

    30/05/2027

    16:00

    Liverpool v Bournemouth

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  • Erling Haaland Man CityGetty

    Man City fixtures 2026-27

    After 20 trophy wins over the course of 10 memorable years, City are entering the post-Pep Guardiola era. The Catalan’s former right-hand man, Enzo Maresca, is poised to pick up the reins and take on the challenge of building upon the most glittering of foundations. The FA Cup and Carabao Cup holders open the new season in Super Sunday action at home to Bournemouth.

    Date

    Kick‑off time (GMT)

    Fixture

    23/08/2026

    14:00

    Manchester City v Bournemouth

    29/08/2026

    15:00

    Crystal Palace v Manchester City

    05/09/2026

    15:00

    Manchester City v Coventry City

    12/09/2026

    15:00

    Manchester United v Manchester City

    19/09/2026

    15:00

    Manchester City v Sunderland

    10/10/2026

    15:00

    Liverpool v Manchester City

    17/10/2026

    15:00

    Manchester City v Ipswich Town

    24/10/2026

    15:00

    Aston Villa v Manchester City

    31/10/2026

    15:00

    Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion

    07/11/2026

    15:00

    Nottingham Forest v Manchester City

    21/11/2026

    15:00

    Manchester City v Fulham

    28/11/2026

    15:00

    Arsenal v Manchester City

    02/12/2026

    20:00

    Manchester City v Leeds United

    05/12/2026

    15:00

    Brentford v Manchester City

    12/12/2026

    15:00

    Manchester City v Chelsea

    19/12/2026

    15:00

    Manchester City v Hull City

    26/12/2026

    15:00

    Newcastle United v Manchester City

    30/12/2026

    20:00

    Everton v Manchester City

    02/01/2027

    15:00

    Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

    06/01/2027

    20:00

    Leeds United v Manchester City

    16/01/2027

    15:00

    Manchester City v Nottingham Forest

    23/01/2027

    15:00

    Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City

    30/01/2027

    15:00

    Manchester City v Arsenal

    06/02/2027

    15:00

    Fulham v Manchester City

    10/02/2027

    20:00

    Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

    20/02/2027

    15:00

    Manchester City v Newcastle United

    27/02/2027

    15:00

    Hull City v Manchester City

    03/03/2027

    20:00

    Manchester City v Everton

    13/03/2027

    15:00

    Coventry City v Manchester City

    20/03/2027

    15:00

    Manchester City v Manchester United

    10/04/2027

    15:00

    Bournemouth v Manchester City

    17/04/2027

    15:00

    Manchester City v Crystal Palace

    24/04/2027

    15:00

    Chelsea v Manchester City

    01/05/2027

    15:00

    Manchester City v Brentford

    08/05/2027

    15:00

    Manchester City v Liverpool

    15/05/2027

    15:00

    Ipswich Town v Manchester City

    23/05/2027

    15:00

    Manchester City v Aston Villa

    30/05/2027

    16:00

    Sunderland v Manchester City

  • Cole Palmer Chelsea 2025-26 Premier LeagueGetty

    Chelsea fixtures 2026-27

    Xabi Alonso is back in English football at Stamford Bridge, with the World Cup-winning former Liverpool midfielder and Real Madrid boss becoming the latest to walk through Chelsea’s revolving door. The Spaniard will be under pressure to deliver an immediate reversal in fortune for a team that finds itself without European football in 2026-27. The Blues kick things off in the first Monday Night Football as they face Fulham in a west London derby.

    Date

    Kick‑off time (GMT)

    Fixture

    24/08/2026

    20:00

    Fulham v Chelsea

    29/08/2026

    15:00

    Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion

    05/09/2026

    15:00

    Arsenal v Chelsea

    12/09/2026

    15:00

    Chelsea v Hull City

    19/09/2026

    15:00

    Brentford v Chelsea

    10/10/2026

    15:00

    Chelsea v Bournemouth

    17/10/2026

    15:00

    Everton v Chelsea

    24/10/2026

    15:00

    Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

    31/10/2026

    15:00

    Chelsea v Manchester United

    07/11/2026

    15:00

    Sunderland v Chelsea

    21/11/2026

    15:00

    Chelsea v Leeds United

    28/11/2026

    15:00

    Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

    02/12/2026

    20:00

    Chelsea v Crystal Palace

    05/12/2026

    15:00

    Chelsea v Liverpool

    12/12/2026

    15:00

    Manchester City v Chelsea

    19/12/2026

    15:00

    Chelsea v Aston Villa

    26/12/2026

    15:00

    Coventry City v Chelsea

    30/12/2026

    20:00

    Ipswich Town v Chelsea

    02/01/2027

    15:00

    Chelsea v Newcastle United

    06/01/2027

    20:00

    Crystal Palace v Chelsea

    16/01/2027

    15:00

    Chelsea v Sunderland

    23/01/2027

    15:00

    Leeds United v Chelsea

    30/01/2027

    15:00

    Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

    06/02/2027

    15:00

    Manchester United v Chelsea

    10/02/2027

    20:00

    Newcastle United v Chelsea

    20/02/2027

    15:00

    Chelsea v Ipswich Town

    27/02/2027

    15:00

    Aston Villa v Chelsea

    03/03/2027

    20:00

    Chelsea v Coventry City

    13/03/2027

    15:00

    Chelsea v Arsenal

    20/03/2027

    15:00

    Hull City v Chelsea

    10/04/2027

    15:00

    Chelsea v Fulham

    17/04/2027

    15:00

    Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea

    24/04/2027

    15:00

    Chelsea v Manchester City

    01/05/2027

    15:00

    Liverpool v Chelsea

    08/05/2027

    15:00

    Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

    15/05/2027

    15:00

    Chelsea v Everton

    23/05/2027

    15:00

    Bournemouth v Chelsea

    30/05/2027

    16:00

    Chelsea v Brentford