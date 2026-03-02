Premier League forced to DELETE controversial social media video that made 'whoops' comment about Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario

The official Premier League account, which boasts a massive following of 44.9 million on X, posted a 13-second video on Sunday evening showing a particularly wayward moment from the Italian shot-stopper. The footage captured Vicario attempting a long free-kick that sailed directly out of play for a Fulham goal kick. While common for rival fan accounts to highlight such errors, it is highly unusual for the league's own platform to join in on the 'banter' at the expense of one of its member clubs' players.

The caption accompanying the video was what truly sparked the outrage. It read: "Just how the play was drawn up..." before adding, "An interesting free-kick from Vicario" paired with a smiling emoji. The post was rounded off with the word "Whoops" followed by another smiling emoji. It was published at 10.55pm GMT on Sunday night and quickly gained traction, racking up nearly 400,000 views before the league hierarchy pulled the plug on Monday morning following a swift formal complaint from Tottenham officials who were unhappy with the tone.