Premier League’s most complete right-back? Daniel Munoz told who ranks above him as Crystal Palace star is warned dream Man Utd transfer ‘might not happen’

Munoz moved to Selhurst Park from Genk in January 2024, with an €8 million (£7m/$9m) fee changing hands. That deal has been made to look like quite the bargain, with the 29-year-old Colombia international adjusting quickly to the demands of life in the English top-flight.

The South American has thrived under Austrian tactician Oliver Glasner, with a 3-4-2-1 system allowing him to maraud down the right flank.

Munoz has - with others, such as former Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim, having struggled to make that tactical approach work - become the poster boy for what a modern wing-back should offer to any given cause.

He is as comfortable flying forward as he is tracking back, with a positive contribution being made at both ends of the field. Players in his position tend to excel in either the offensive or defensive department, with it rare to find a performer that blurs those lines.