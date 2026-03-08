Premier League breakthrough prediction for JJ Gabriel as Man Utd wonderkid is likened to Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal

Wes Brown, who went on to become a Premier League and Champions League title winner with United, has told Metro of Gabriel and when he could be unleashed on the senior ranks: “The talent is there. Crazy talent.

“It is about timing with JJ Gabriel. For United, it is about getting him in at the right time where he can do well, where he will be appreciated. The best example is with what Barcelona have done with Lamine Yamal. The talent was there, we know that now. If you bring him in too early and it doesn’t work out, the door can shut a little bit. Everyone knows how talented you are but the opportunities can become less.

“What I will say, watching Gabriel is, he is fearless, he is always trying to make something happen. The way he glides past players is unbelievable.

“Next season he will definitely be in the conversation but it will be about timing. Not to put him under pressure and telling him ‘we need you’ because you don’t need that at that sort of age. He just needs to enjoy his football and when his opportunities come, enjoy it. But it will happen for him.”