Inside the pre-season sex-tape scandal that preceded Leicester City's miracle Premier League title triumph

It was a sporting miracle that arguably even topped Nottingham Forest's back-to-back European Cup wins in 1979 and 1980, Wimbledon's FA Cup success in 1988, and Greece's run to the 2004 European Championship. Leicester got the better of all of English football's super clubs in an era in which money had always delivered the biggest rewards over the course of an entire season.

Former Chelsea boss Ranieri took most of the plaudits, and rightly so. The lovable Italian shredded his 'Tinkerman' tag by setting the Foxes up in a simple 4-4-2 formation focused on defensive discipline and quick counter-attacks, and did a masterful job of keeping his players' feet on the ground as the ultimate goal came closer into view. He also made N'Golo Kante his first signing at the club, snapping the French midfielder up from Caen for just £6 million, which turned out to be a transfer masterstroke.

However, it was Nigel Pearson, Ranieri's predecessor, who was responsible for assembling the majority of the key players in the title-winning squad. Jamie Vardy, Danny Drinkwater and Wes Morgan all joined the Foxes in 2012, and Pearson brought in Riyad Mahrez, Danny Simpson and Marc Albrighton two years later. Pearson also completed the permanent signings of Robert Huth, Christian Fuchs and Shinji Okazaki shortly before his sacking on June 30, 2015.

Pearson's exit was, in his own words, a "big shock". It is safe to say, though, that the Englishman would not have been able to unlock the full potential of the squad in the same way Ranieri did. If he'd stayed in charge, Leicester might have pushed for a top-half finish, but the magic needed to upset the established order would have been absent.

In the end, an ugly saga involving a sex tape that brought a summer of humiliation to the club and Pearson inadvertently preceded to the most memorable chapter in Leicester's entire 132-year history.