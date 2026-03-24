Pozzo: "Udinese is looking for investment partners like Atalanta; our club is worth €300 million"

Giampaolo Pozzo is about to mark 40 years as owner of Udinese.





The owner of the Friuli-based club told Radio Rai Gr Parlamento: “We don’t want to sell, but to internationalise the club to improve our sporting results, a bit like Atalanta did.”

“Como is a miracle: money alone isn’t enough; you also need to be skilled in managing and signing players. I don’t know them, but they’re very good and have invested their money wisely.”





"Ours is a regional budget and the aim is a comfortable survival; that’s what our resources allow. Then it may happen that one of our players breaks through and becomes difficult to keep, but to reach the European cups we need more. The deal we had signed involved selling Udinese for €300 million, but we don’t intend to sell: we’re looking for investment from a fund solely to improve our sporting performance."



