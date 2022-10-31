Transfer Gurus PortoGOAL
Porto most expensive sales - How Portuguese giants made over €1.3 billion in outgoing transfers

Luis Diaz, Eder Militao, Radamel Falcao and James Rodriguez are among the names Porto have sold on for big money over the years

Portuguese giants Porto have earned a reputation as one of Europe's top producers of young talents over the years.

The Dragons' excellent youth academy and worldwide scouting network allows the Primeira Liga champions to bring in promising players and provide them with a platform to improve before selling them on for major profits.

James Rodriguez, Radamel Falcao, Hulk and Eder Militao are some of the mega stars who have come to prominence at Porto before moving on to bigger and better things.

Like their arch-rivals Sporting CP, Porto invest heavily in their youth academy to give the youngsters the best facilities and coaching to help them on their way to fulfilling their potential.

But, who is their most expensive sale?

Let's take a look!

Season

Biggest sale

Fee

Total sales

2022-23

Vitinha

€41.5M

€86M/£77.40M

2021-22

Luis Diaz

€47M

€72.25M/£65.03M

2020-21

Fabio Silva

€40M

€76.15M/£68.54M

2019-20

Eder Militao

€50M

€88M/£79.20M

2018-19

Ricardo Pereira

€22M

€72.55M/£65.30M

2017-18

Andre Silva

€38M

€70.20M/£63.18M

2016-17

Maicon

€5.75M

€15.06M/£13.55M

2015-16

Jackson Martinez

€35M

€140.65M/£126.59M

2014-15

Eliaquim Mangala

€45M

€95.96M/£86.36M

2013-14

James Rodriguez

€45M

€81.42M/£73.28M

2012-13

Hulk

€40M

€73.84M/£66.46M

2011-12

Radamel Falcao

€40M

€46.80M/£42.12M

2010-11

Bruno Alves

€22M

€38.78M/£34.90M

2009-10

Lisandro Lopez

€24M

€72.80M/£65.60M

2008-09

Ricardo Quaresma

€24.6M

€55M/£49.50M

2007-08

Anderson

€31.5M

€71.35M/£64.22M

2006-07

Diego

€6M

€10.83M/£9.74M

2005-06

Maniche

€16M

€48.80M/£43.92M

2004-05

Ricardo Carvalho

€30M

€95.25M/£85.73M

2003-04

Helder Postiga

€9M

€10M/£9M

2002-03

Jorge Andrade

€13M

€18.20M/£16.38M

2001-02

Esquerdinha

€3M

€3M/£2.70M

2000-01

Jardel

€17M

€17.05M/£15.35M

TOTAL

€1.36B/£1.22B

*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.

Porto's top 10 most expensive player sales

