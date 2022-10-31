Porto most expensive sales - How Portuguese giants made over €1.3 billion in outgoing transfers

Portuguese giants Porto have earned a reputation as one of Europe's top producers of young talents over the years.
The Dragons' excellent youth academy and worldwide scouting network allows the Primeira Liga champions to bring in promising players and provide them with a platform to improve before selling them on for major profits.
James Rodriguez, Radamel Falcao, Hulk and Eder Militao are some of the mega stars who have come to prominence at Porto before moving on to bigger and better things.
Like their arch-rivals Sporting CP, Porto invest heavily in their youth academy to give the youngsters the best facilities and coaching to help them on their way to fulfilling their potential.
But, who is their most expensive sale?
Let's take a look!
Season
Biggest sale
Fee
Total sales
2022-23
Vitinha
€41.5M
€86M/£77.40M
2021-22
Luis Diaz
€47M
€72.25M/£65.03M
2020-21
Fabio Silva
€40M
€76.15M/£68.54M
2019-20
Eder Militao
€50M
€88M/£79.20M
2018-19
Ricardo Pereira
€22M
€72.55M/£65.30M
2017-18
Andre Silva
€38M
€70.20M/£63.18M
2016-17
Maicon
€5.75M
€15.06M/£13.55M
2015-16
Jackson Martinez
€35M
€140.65M/£126.59M
2014-15
Eliaquim Mangala
€45M
€95.96M/£86.36M
2013-14
James Rodriguez
€45M
€81.42M/£73.28M
2012-13
Hulk
€40M
€73.84M/£66.46M
2011-12
Radamel Falcao
€40M
€46.80M/£42.12M
2010-11
Bruno Alves
€22M
€38.78M/£34.90M
2009-10
Lisandro Lopez
€24M
€72.80M/£65.60M
2008-09
Ricardo Quaresma
€24.6M
€55M/£49.50M
2007-08
Anderson
€31.5M
€71.35M/£64.22M
2006-07
Diego
€6M
€10.83M/£9.74M
2005-06
Maniche
€16M
€48.80M/£43.92M
2004-05
Ricardo Carvalho
€30M
€95.25M/£85.73M
2003-04
Helder Postiga
€9M
€10M/£9M
2002-03
Jorge Andrade
€13M
€18.20M/£16.38M
2001-02
Esquerdinha
€3M
€3M/£2.70M
2000-01
Jardel
€17M
€17.05M/£15.35M
TOTAL
€1.36B/£1.22B
*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.