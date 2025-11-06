'They played the catenaccio system well! - Antonio Conte says Eintracht Frankfurt adopted 'old-fashioned' Italian football in Champions League stalemate with Napoli

Napoli endured a second consecutive scoreless home match as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Frankfurt in the Champions League League Phase. The Partenopei arrived under pressure to respond to their 6-2 defeat at PSV, but despite dominating possession and territory, they were unable to break through a disciplined Frankfurt side at the Maradona.

Conte’s men controlled the tempo from the outset, circulating the ball patiently across midfield and waiting for Frankfurt to open up. Yet the visitors were resolute, dropping deep into a compact defensive shape and looking for chances to counter. Napoli’s main openings came from Eljif Elmas’ creative drives and Scott McTominay’s late runs, but neither player could convert, with the home side’s finishing once again falling short.

Frankfurt, meanwhile, were content to absorb pressure and strike sporadically on the break. Jean-Matteo Bahoya’s early drive was one of few shots that tested the Napoli goalkeeper, and ultimately, the visitors’ tactical discipline frustrated Napoli and claimed them a valuable away point.