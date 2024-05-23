Explained: A pink card?! New rule introduced at Copa America alongside yellow and red - but what is it for?

Getty Images Soham MukherjeeExplained: A pink card?! New rule introduced at Copa America alongside yellow and red - but what is it for?Copa AmericaArgentinaBrazilCONMEBOL have announced that match officials will have a pink card, alongside yellow and red, during the 2024 Copa America.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowNew pink card in Copa America To be used to indicate a concussion substitute Teams can opt for a sixth change with this rule Article continues below