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Piers Morgan reignites bitter Cristiano Ronaldo feud by branding Jamie Carragher a 'big baby' on live TV
Morgan reignites feud on television
According to The Mirror, the ongoing dispute flared up again when Morgan took aim at Carragher during an episode of his Football Uncensored show.
The argument originally started on social media when Carragher heavily criticised Morgan and Rio Ferdinand for their unwavering defence of Ronaldo following his controversial actions for Portugal. Refusing to let the argument fade, Morgan brought the subject up on air alongside his colleague Simon Jordan to mock Carragher over a previous incident involving Ronaldo.
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The brutal 'big baby' comment
Morgan used his broadcast platform to remind viewers of a specific moment on Sky Sports when Ronaldo completely ignored Carragher.
Delivering his verdict on the pundit, Morgan stated: "Jamie Carragher and I had an interesting little spat at the weekend fuelled by Carragher saying that Rio Ferdinand and I had been embarrassing defending Cristiano Ronaldo because we’re friends of his. And Carragher, as we might remember, got pied live on Sky by Ronaldo, who refused to even acknowledge his existence which might be why he’s being such a big baby about it."
Social media insults exchanged
The on-air rant follows a series of harsh exchanges between the two personalities on social media. Morgan accused Carragher of double standards by highlighting his previous support for Luis Suarez following his racial abuse incident, as well as recalling Carragher's infamous spitting controversy.
Carragher quickly fired back, accusing Morgan of being a sycophant who is completely obsessed with getting another interview with Ronaldo. Carragher also shared an old newspaper column in which Morgan had previously described Ronaldo as a "spoilt brat" to expose his hypocrisy.
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What next for the feuding duo?
With neither man willing to back down, this public feud will likely continue to rumble on across social media. Fans will be watching closely to see if Carragher offers a direct response to this latest television jibe. Meanwhile, Ronaldo remains entirely focused on his on-pitch performances, having just scored his 981st career goal for Al Nassr against Neftchi Fargona in the AFC Champions League Elite.
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