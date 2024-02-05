PHOTO: Jesse Lingard is heading to South Korea! Ex-Man Utd star shares telling airport snap as he prepares for shock FC Seoul move

Chris Burton
Lingard-2023Getty
Jesse LingardPremier LeagueTransfersManchester UnitedEnglandFC SeoulK-League 1

Jesse Lingard has shared a photo of his bags being checked at an airport, with the ex-Manchester United star making a shock move to FC Seoul.

  • Released by Forest in 2023
  • Has been waiting on an offer
  • Embracing new challenge in Asia

