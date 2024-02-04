Phil Parkinson delivers scathing ‘ridiculous’ assessment of Wrexham following third straight defeat for Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney’s side

Chris Burton
Paul Mullin Wrexham 2023-24Getty
WrexhamLeague TwoPhil ParkinsonSalford City vs WrexhamSalford City

Phil Parkinson delivered a scathing “ridiculous” assessment of Wrexham’s defending after seeing them drop out of the top three in League Two.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Red Dragons down to fourth in the table
  • Questionable defending against Salford
  • Challenge set by disappointed manager

Editors' Picks