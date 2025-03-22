WATCH: Peter Crouch has still got it! Former striker scores brilliant header in Liverpool Legends' game and busts out the ROBOT before completing brace in 2-0 win over Chelsea heroes
Peter Crouch scored a brilliant header in Liverpool Legends' game and unleashed the robot before scoring again in a 2-0 win over Chelsea Heroes.
- Anfield witnessed a massive star cast
- Crouch inspired the Reds to a 2-0 win
- Performed the trademark robot celebration