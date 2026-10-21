AFP
PETA urges Crystal Palace to 'let Phoenix spread his wings' and permanently retire live bald eagle mascot from matchday duties
Animal welfare group demands change
Animal rights group PETA has demanded that the Eagles hierarchy permanently halt the use of their live bald eagle, Phoenix, during matchday build-ups. In a formal letter sent to club CEO Sharon Lacey, the organisation called on officials to commit to "never using a live animal mascot again".
Sourced from the Eagle Heights Wildlife Foundation in Kent in August 2024, the bird represents an identity adopted under Malcolm Allison in 1973.
- AFP
Campaigners highlight stressful stadium environment
Campaigners argue that existing costumed characters such as Pete the Eagle are sufficient to entertain the crowd without exposing wildlife to matchday commotion. Their letter stressed that "reclusive eagles deserve better than a stressful, booming stadium environment", warning that "bright lights, loud noises, and boisterous crowds can cause birds to become frightened, disoriented and panicked".
Criticising the use of the bird as matchday entertainment, PETA's Dr Carys Bennett said: "Bald eagles are revered as symbols of freedom, yet Phoenix is being used as little more than a prop to entertain football fans.
"Crystal Palace already has a human mascot to energise supporters, so there's no reason to drag a wild animal into a noisy, crowded stadium. PETA is urging the club to let Phoenix spread his wings and retire him from matchday duties for good."
Previous incidents underline safety risks
To support their plea, the organisation pointed to several alarming episodes involving live birds at football grounds over the years. Highlighting past examples where animals came to harm inside stadiums, the PETA letter cited: "an owl who died after being hit by a ball, eagles who crashed into walls or glass windows, and a falcon who landed on a fan's head, sinking his talons into the man's scalp."
Recalling a separate altercation involving an opposing supporter, PETA continued: "In another case, a rowdy football supporter punched a rival team's eagle mascot."
That remark refers to an attack on Phoenix's predecessor, Kayla, during a tempestuous League Cup tie against south London rivals Charlton in September 2015. Having regularly flown the length of the pitch following her introduction in 2010, the club's original American bald eagle died of a heart attack in June 2020 aged 28.
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Mounting pressure precedes Turkish trip
The off-field appeal arrives with manager Pierre Sage already facing scrutiny after collecting just seven points from his side's opening seven league outings. Matters worsened on Sunday when the south Londoners were thrashed 5-0 by fierce rivals Brighton at the Amex Stadium, a rout highlighted by Diego Gomez scoring from the halfway line. Palace will now attempt to respond when they travel to face Besiktas in the Europa League on Thursday.
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