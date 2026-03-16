Perrone sets the transfer market alight: Napoli and Inter are after Como’s star player. Conte is pushing for it; the Argentine at the Maradona is a real possibility

The big Serie A clubs are pushing hard, but the final say will rest with Como, who certainly have no financial problems and, indeed, are preparing for their first European campaign, although it remains to be seen whether it will be the Champions League or the Europa League. After a year on loan from City, the Larians secured the rights to the 2003-born player in the summer, whilst leaving the English side with 30% of any future resale fee. The project on the shores of the lake is only just beginning, and it remains difficult to envisage the sale of such a key player: it will therefore be necessary to see whether the club wishes to sell him, at what price, and what offers come in.

Under contract until 2029, the 23-year-old is enjoying the best season of his career: he has already made 31 appearances, scoring two goals and providing four assists, and has been a constant presence at the heart of the system Fabregas has built – a system the Argentine himself runs at his own pace. It is a partnership the transfer market will attempt to break up.