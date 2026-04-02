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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Perez steps in to protect Bitar

Transfers
Real Madrid
LaLiga
T. Pitarch
Spain
Morocco

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has stepped in to protect young player Thiago Bitarch from the advances of Europe’s top clubs.

Pitarch has attracted significant attention thanks to his outstanding performances since being promoted to the first team by manager Álvaro Arbeloa.

Pitarch is 18 years old and his contract with Real Madrid runs until the summer of 2027.

Defensa Central reported, citing The Athletic, that Pérez has moved quickly to ensure Bitar’s long-term future at the club. 

Pitarch recently announced that he would represent Spain, rather than playing for Morocco.

Indeed, Bitarch has played for Spain’s Under-19s and helped them qualify for the European Championship.

  • Pitarch(C)Getty Images

    A hefty fine to protect Beitar

    Real Madrid and Bitarch have already reached an agreement to extend his contract until the summer of 2030, with a hefty release clause of €150 million.

    This figure is much higher than is usual for Real Madrid Academy players, but it reflects the standard Bitarach has shown, to the point where he has become a key player for the first team.

    Pitarch has become a player who excites Real Madrid fans, who are delighted to see one of the academy’s own succeed in this way. 

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