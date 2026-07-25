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Per Mertesacker explains motivation after ex-Arsenal academy director takes on key DFB role alongside Jurgen Klopp appointment
A new chapter for the German legend
In a significant reshuffle at the heart of German football, Mertesacker has been appointed as the new Sporting Managing Director of the DFB. The former Arsenal captain, who has earned widespread acclaim for his work leading the Gunners' academy over recent years, will officially take up the reins in January 2027. His appointment comes at a time of immense excitement for the national team, coinciding with the landmark announcement of Klopp as the new head coach for the DFB.
Mertesacker will succeed the outgoing Andreas Rettig and is tasked with overseeing the national teams and the DFB Academy. The 41-year-old took to social media to express his excitement and gratitude regarding the appointment. Describing the move as a homecoming of sorts, Mertesacker emphasized that the national setup remains close to his heart following a decade of service as a player. He is expected to step away from his current media duties with ZDF after the upcoming Nations League clash against Serbia in Munich.
Shared motivation for national success
The former central defender detailed his reasons for accepting the high-pressure role, highlighting a desire to nurture the next generation of German talent. On Instagram, Mertesacker wrote: "German football is and remains a matter of the heart for millions of people. It connects generations and creates moments that stay forever. If I now get the chance to take on responsibility at the DFB from 2027, then that fills me with great humility. Developing German football and especially the youth is a huge task and that is exactly my motivation. Thank you for the trust. I am burning to lead German football into the future together with many great people."
Mertesacker also reflected on the path that led him to this prestigious position, citing the consistency of his career. He added: "When I look back on my path, I see above all continuity: TSV Pattensen, Hannover 96, Werder Bremen, Arsenal London - four clubs that shaped me. And ten years wearing the national team jersey with pride." His extensive experience in both the Bundesliga and the Premier League, coupled with his recent administrative success at Arsenal, made him a standout candidate for the governing body's ambitious future plans.
Toni Kroos sends his support
The news has been met with praise from former teammates, most notably from midfield maestro Toni Kroos. The legendary Real Madrid star, who played alongside Mertesacker on 31 occasions for the national team between 2010 and 2014, was quick to offer his congratulations. Together, the pair reached the pinnacle of the sport in Brazil, and Kroos is clearly confident that his former colleague is the right man for the job. Kroos reached out publicly via Instagram to support the move, simply writing: "Good luck, Tall one."
Mertesacker brings a wealth of experience to the role, having earned 104 international caps for Germany. His distinguished international career features appearances in three World Cups - 2006, 2010, and 2014 - culminating in lifting the trophy in Brazil. He also featured in two European Championships, reaching the final of Euro 2008 and serving as a squad member in Euro 2012. At club level, the former defender enjoyed sustained success, winning three FA Cups with Arsenal and a DFB-Pokal title with Werder Bremen.
- AFP
The Klopp era begins in earnest
Mertesacker arrives at a critical juncture for German football, as the national team looks to heal its wounds under Klopp, who replaced Julian Nagelsmann following a dismal World Cup campaign that ended with a round-of-32 exit against Paraguay. The early departure extended a damaging run in major tournaments for Germany, who suffered group-stage exits at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, a round-of-16 defeat at Euro 2020, and a quarter-final exit on home soil at Euro 2024.
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